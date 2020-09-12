Image Source : FILE PHOTO Fuel Price Today: Petrol gets cheaper by 13 paise/litre, diesel by 12 paise. Check revised rate

State-run oil marketing companies reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by 13-12 paise across the metros today i.e Saturday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was slashed to ₹ 81.86 from ₹ 81.99 per litre and diesel rates were lowered to ₹ 72.93/litre from ₹ 73.05 per litre, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 81.86/litre (decrease by Rs 0.13) and Rs 72.93/litre (decrease by Rs 0.12), respectively today. pic.twitter.com/NwjxHLUDxI — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

This is the second time petrol rates declined in September. Earlier, prices of petrol and diesel fell across all metropolitan cities on September 10 by 0.09 paise and 12 paise, respectively. The rate of diesel has seen five cuts in September so far in Delhi, amounting to 63 paise.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation review petrol and diesel rates in different parts of the country on a daily basis and implement any revisions at fuel pumps with effect from 6 am.

