Image Source : GOOGLE Fuel Price Today: Petrol price up 9-10 paisa, reaches Rs 88.48/litre in Mumbai

Petrol price has maintained its rise with the fuel price increasing again after a brief one day pause on Thursday while diesel holding on to its price line that it has maintained since July 30. In the international market, crude price has also remained firm with benchmark Brent crude hovering close to $ 46 a barrel.

State-owned oil marketing companies increased the price of petrol by 10 paisa per litre in Delhi while increasing it by nine paisa per litre in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai on Thursday.

According to IndianOil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai increased to Rs 81.83, 83.33, 88.48, 84.82 per litre respectively. However, diesel prices are holding steady in these metros at Rs 73.56, Rs 77.06, Rs 80.11 and Rs 78.86 per litre.

Petrol prices have now risen in 10 of the last 12 days and in the national capital it is now expensive by Rs 1.40 per litre during the period.

Benchmark Brent crude has remained firm and contracts for November delivery on intercontinental exchange has risen to $ 45.75 a barrel. US WTI crude is also holding up at over $ 43 a barrel.

