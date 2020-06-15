Fuel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 9th day in a row. Check revised rate

Monday, June 15, 2020
     
The price of petrol and diesel hiked for the ninth consecutive day as State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to adjust retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2020 9:06 IST
In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 76.26 per litre after an increase by 48 paise and diesel 74.62 per litre after it was raised by 59 paise. On Dunday, Petrol price was raised by 62 paise and diesel by 64 paise in the national capital.

On Sunday, the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 75.78 per litre after an increase by 62 paise and that of was diesel Rs 74.03 per litre after a raised of 64 paise.

Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Today

City Today Price Yesterday's Price
New Delhi ₹ 76.26 ₹ 75.78
Kolkata ₹ 78.10 ₹ 77.64
Mumbai ₹ 83.17 ₹ 82.70
Chennai ₹ 79.96 ₹ 79.53
Gurgaon ₹ 74.87 ₹ 74.60
Noida ₹ 77.99 ₹ 77.40
Bangalore ₹ 78.73 ₹ 78.23
Bhubaneswar ₹ 76.79 ₹ 76.30
Chandigarh ₹ 73.41 ₹ 72.95
Hyderabad ₹ 79.17 ₹ 78.67
Jaipur ₹ 83.18 ₹ 82.39
Lucknow ₹ 77.78 ₹ 77.48
Patna ₹ 80.31 ₹ 79.74
Trivandrum ₹ 77.98 ₹ 77.71

Diesel Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Today

City Today Price Yesterday's Price
New Delhi ₹ 74.62 ₹ 74.03
Kolkata ₹ 70.33 ₹ 69.80
Mumbai ₹ 73.21 ₹ 72.64
Chennai ₹ 72.69 ₹ 72.18
Gurgaon ₹ 67.24 ₹ 66.82
Noida ₹ 68.09 ₹ 67.42
Bangalore ₹ 70.95 ₹ 70.39
Bhubaneswar ₹ 72.88 ₹ 72.30
Chandigarh ₹ 66.70 ₹ 66.17
Hyderabad ₹ 72.93 ₹ 72.36
Jaipur ₹ 75.55 ₹ 74.70
Lucknow ₹ 67.90 ₹ 67.51
Patna ₹ 73.06 ₹ 72.41
Trivandrum ₹ 72.12 ₹ 71.76

