Fuel on fire: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 12th straight day | Check revised rates

Petrol And Diesel Price Today: No relief for the common man as Petrol and diesel prices continued to soar to new highs after consecutive 12 hikes on Saturday. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stand at Rs 90.58 per litre with hike of 39 paise, a day after it crossed the Rs 90 mark. While diesel prices soared to Rs 80.97 per litre after hike of 37 paise over Friday’s price.

In the last 12 days, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.64 per litre while the diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.18 a litre in the national capital region.

Petrol price in Noida rose to Rs 88.92 per litre while diesel rates went up to Rs 81.41 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price breached the Rs 97 per litre mark with a hike of 38 paise. The diesel is priced at Rs 87.06 per litre after an increase of 39 paise.

In Kolkata, petrol price was hiked to Rs 91.78 a litre while diesel now costs Rs 84.56 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai went up to Rs 92.59 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 85.98 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the petrol now costs Rs 93.67 per litre after hiked by Rs 1.30 while diesel costs Rs Rs 85.84 after an increase of 10 paise.

Petrol and diesel Prices Today (Feb 20)

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 90.58 80.97 Kolkata 91.78 84.56 Mumbai 97.00 88.06 Chennai 92.59 85.98 Bengaluru 93.61 85.84 Hyderabad 93.18 88.31 Patna 92.91 86.22 Bhopal 98.60 89.23 Jaipur 97.10 89.44 Gurugram 88.54 81.55

To be noted, Petrol has crossed Rs 100 mark in several cities and in several other cities it is nearing Rs 100 per litre.

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

