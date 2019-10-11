Forbes Richest Indian 2019: Mukesh Ambani at the top, Adani distant second

Image Source : FILE Mukesh Ambani has topped Forbes' richest Indian list again

Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest Indian for 12th consecutive year according to the Forbes list. Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries has managed to add a handsome USD 4 billion in a year that made headlines for slump in economic growth and lessened demand in the automobile sector. That Mukesh Ambani will top the list of richest Indians is perhaps a given each year, but a notable development is addition of Gautam Adani in the top 3 club. Adani, who was at 10th spot last year, has climbed 8 spots to bag second spot in Forbes' richest Indian List.

However, Mukesh Ambani has a solid lead over others in the rich list. Ambani's net worth has been reported by Forbes to be USD 51.4 billions. At the same time, Gautam Adani, who is on second spot has net worth of USD 15.7 billion.

The Hinduja Brothers are at the third spot with net worth of USD 15.6 billion.

Notable absence from the top 3 club is Wipro Chairman Azim Premji. Premji, who has constantly been among top 5 richest Indians donated a large chunk of his wealth to his education-focussed charity this year. In March, Premji made a donation of USD 21 billion, in keeping with his admirable reputation as a philanthropist.

