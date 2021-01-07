Image Source : FILE PHOTO Income Tax Dept conducts surveys at Flipkart, Swiggy offices in connection with bogus Input Tax Credit

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted surveys at the head offices of Instakart - a group company of Flipkart - and Swiggy in Bengaluru. The surveys were underway in connection with bogus Input Tax Credit (ITC), news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

Meanwhile, Flipkart said it was providing all required information and extending full cooperation.

"The officials from the Income Tax Department have contacted us. We are providing them with all the required information and are extending our full co-operation. We believe we are in full compliance with all applicable tax and legal requirements," a spokesperson of the e-commerce platform said.

