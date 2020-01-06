OTP-less transactions upto Rs 2,000 on Flipkart with Visa card

Flipkart on Monday launched Visa Safe Click (VSC), powered by Visa, that will eliminate the need for One Time Passwords (OTP) for transactions up to Rs 2,000 on the e-commerce platform. VSC will deploy India's first in-app, device-based network authentication solution for a hassle-free and safe payment process for the consumers, Flipkart said in a statement.

"OTP-based authentication is one of the biggest points of friction in online card transactions, wherein we have observed significant customer drop-offs, said Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head, Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart.

"VSC completely replaces OTP with a background authentication, removing the need for any additional customer action. Through this initiative, we hope more consumers can make small-ticket purchases more easily and complete their purchase journey in a click," Boyanapalli noted.

Realizing that simplified fintech solutions and easy accessibility are the need of the hour, Flipkart has ramped up the distribution reach of its offerings to enable credit access and affordability options for shoppers across the country.

Products like Flipkart Pay Later and Cardless Credit have been introduced to help new-to-credit customers enjoy a shopping experience that is seamless and affordable, with the larger goal to onboard the next 200 million customers, said the company.

"Visa's team of developers in India designed VSC to boost the customer experience and tackle unique challenges in the Indian e-commerce market. It eliminates points of friction, such as cart abandonment, connectivity, and incorrect passwords," said T.R. Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, Visa India, and South Asia.

