Image Source : FILE Firm domestic cues push gold futures up by Rs 147 per 10 gm

Gold prices moved up by Rs 147 to Rs 38,033 per 10 gram in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators extended exposure amid firm domestic cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery rose by Rs 147, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 38,033 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,042 lots.

The precious metal contracts for December delivery traded up by Rs 163, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 38,700 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 435 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants taking positive cues from domestic markets mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade in New Delhi.

Globally, the yellow metal prices were trading up by 0.36 per cent to USD 1,506 an ounce in New York.

