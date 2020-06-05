No new govt scheme will be approved, start for a year: Finance Ministry

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Finance Ministry has said that the government will not initiate any new scheme for one year.

The Union Finance Ministry on Friday said that the government will not initiate any new scheme/sub-scheme, whether under delegate power to ministry including SFC proposals or through EFC should be initiated in 2020-21 except proposal announced under PM Gareeb Kalyan Package, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package and any other special packages.

The development has come in order to restrict the government's funding during the coronavirus crisis. The government has also asked ministries to also stop sending requests for any new schemes as the government's funding will only be spent on Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Package, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package or other special packages.

In-principle approval for such schemes will not be given this financial year. Initiation of new schemes already appraised/approved will remain suspended for one year till march 31, 2021 or till further orders whichever is earlier:

