Nirmala Sitharaman addresses press conference ahead of release of GDP numbers | Live Updates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference ahead of the release of latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth numbers by the Central Statistics Office.

In the previous week, the finance minister had addressed a similar conference, wherein a raft of measures to boost demand and investment and provide relief to the ailing banking and auto sectors were announced.

Among the measures Sitharaman announced were a withdrawal of the 'super-rich surcharge' imposed on foreign investors, an infusion of Rs 70,000 in public sector banks, and steps meant to increase demand in the auto sector.

This evening will also give a picture of how strongly the Indian economy is growing. The GDP numbers -- the GDP is a measure of the overall value of all goods and services in a country's market -- for the first quarter of Financial Year 2019-20 will be released.

The financial year 2018-19 ended with an overall GDP growth rate of 6.8 per cent, which was four percentage points lower compared to the year before. The growth rate for the fourth quarter of FY 2018-19 (January to March) stood at 5.8 per cent.

