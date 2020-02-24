Image Source : PTI EV Motors, BYPL ink pact to set up EV charing stations in Delhi

Electric vehicles startup EV Motors India has partnered with BSES Yamuna Power Ltd for setting up and operating charging stations for e-vehicles at select locations under the areas covered by the city-based discom. EVM and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) will work jointly to create, operate and maintain charging infrastructure using PlugNgo’s innovative cloud-based integrated software platform, the company said in a release.

EVM India has launched its public EV charging outlet under the brand 'PlugNgo' in DLF Cybercity, Gurugram and seeking to install over 6,500 charging outlets, each with multiple charging stations, spread across cities, businesses and residential complexes in the country over the next five years.

"We are working with strategic partners for facilitating the setting up of charging stations in East and Central Delhi to bring in a change in the mobility landscape. "Through this association, we at BYPL aim to reiterate our commitment to energy efficiency, sustainable growth and strengthen our commitment to play a significant role in the EV segment," BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) Chief Executive Officer P R kumar said.

EVM is planning on establishing an e-mobility eco-system in the country including providing a connected network of PlugNgo EV charging stations and a robust software platform that includes a payment system for availing the e-charging facility, as per the release. This association is likely to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the city, the company said.

"PlugNgo is committed towards reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based vehicles by offering energy-efficient solutions. This tie-up plays a major role in boosting the charging infrastructure in the capital and, in turn, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the city," EV Motors India CEO, Arvind Gujral said.

