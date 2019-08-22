Esri registers robust growth of 20 per cent in India

The USD 1.5 billion American GIS solution provider Esri on Thursday said its Indian business was growing strong at 20 per cent.

Esri India expects that the demand for Geographic Information System (GIS) will increase as the country's economy will grow.

The company was also optimistic about healthy demand for indoor mapping which was launched recently.

"Esri in India is growing strong at 20 per cent year on year," Esri India president Agendra Kumar said.

Kumar said 70 per cent of its revenue is coming from government orders and across several sectors.

He said the GIS is critical to many of 41 focus areas identified by the Niti Aayog and several government departments are applying it to solve problems in mapping, forestry, water resources, smart cities.

Kumar said, their products were meant for outdoor GIS applications so far, but the company has now introduced products for indoor mapping that holds a lot of potentials.

