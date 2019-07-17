Image Source : PTI EPFO recovers Rs 459 crore PF dues out of Rs 1,251 crore outstanding in 2018-19

Retirement fund body EPFO has recovered Rs 459.81 crore out of Rs 1,251.44 crore pending provident fund dues during 2018-19, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The total backlog or outstanding provident fund dues of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) during 2018-19 was Rs 791.63 crore, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

For realising the arrears under the provident fund, various steps are taken by the EPFO under sections 8B to 8G of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions (EPF and MP) Act, 1952, the minister said.

These steps include attachment and sale of the movable or immovable property of the establishment or the employer; arrest of the employer and his detention in prison and appointing a receiver for the management of the movable or immovable properties of the establishment or employer.

Besides, the government takes further action under section 14 of the EPF and MP Act, 1952 for filing of prosecution cases against the defaulting employers before the appropriate courts of law.

Similarly, the minister said the steps are taken to recover the amount from defaulting employers as per the provisions of section 45 C to 45 I of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act, 1948.

He said that prosecution cases are also filed against such defaulting units/employers as per provisions of ESI Act, 1948 and IPC (Indian Penal Code) in the appropriate Court of Law.

As on March 31, 2018 total 1,007 prosecution cases are pending against defaulting employers under the ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation).

