Mayhem on Wall Street: Dow plunges 2,250 points amid coronavirus scare, oil price drop

The impact of coronavirus is being seen on the New York Stock Exchange as Dow plunged 2,250 points at the opening on Monday. The sharp fall has been on the back of growing fears of coronavirus and a drop in oil prices.

Trading at Wall Street has been halted for 15 minutes after a sharp drop in indices after the opening bell.

(more to follow...)