Diwali gift: These employees set to get double salary! 14 lakh to benefit

Diwali is around the corner, and the government has a festive gift for 14 lakh bank employees. According to a report, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has asked all the heads of government, private banks and foreign banks to credit one month salary into the accounts of employees as an advance before Diwali. IBA has sent the intimation via a letter.

Double salary for 14 lakh bank employees:

The Indian Banks' Association has asked all the heads of government banks, private banks and foreign banks to provide festival advances to their employees. As per the report, negotiations on the wage revision of the bank employees is also underway. It said, an ad hoc amount equal to an employee's one month salary, should be given. The festival advance will include basic salary + Dearness Allowance (DA).

Diwali gift for bank employees:

According to the report, IBA has said that the advance should be given before Diwali to employees who are on the rolls from November 1, 2017 and are presently working in the bank. However, those employees who joined between November 1, 2017 and March 31, 2019 will get half of the salary as the festival advance.