Diwali 2019: Best bank offers, auspicious timings to buy gold on Dhanteras

Are you planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Then this news is only for you. On the occasion of Diwali, Dhanteras festival, most Hindu families, businessmen prefer purchasing gold. Purchasing gold during Diwali is religiously significant as buying gold during Diwali is considered auspicious.

In fact, there is ritual of buying gold during Diwali since decades as it is equivalent of inviting Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity at home.

Why is Dhanteras auspicious for buying gold?

Dhanteras is the day that marks the beginning of Diwali festival, on the day when Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped. ‘Dhanteras’ stands for wealth and prosperity and therefore, this day is considered auspicious for buying metals like gold, silver, and utensils.

A massive rise in demand for gold every year as Indians flock to buy gold in the form of either jewellery or coins on this auspicious occasion. Apart from jewellery, the most preferred to purchase gold coins during Diwali. Some people see it as ritual, while some as an investment.

Auspicious Timings to Buy Precious Metals On Dhanteras

Dhanteras falls on 25th October this year and is seen as the start of the traditional festive and wedding seasons in India. Most people set out to buy gold and silver throughout the day on Dhanteras. However, there are some people who follow 'shubh muhurat to buy precious metals. Known as ‘mahurat’, is a certain time during which the purchase is said to be more auspicious.

Gold and Silver Price During Dhanteras 2019

Owing to the hike in the price of gold, the sales of gold has been quite low in the past 2 months in India. At this point in time, the price of the metal is hovering around the range of Rs.40,000.

Bank Offers On Gold Purchase:

SBI Gold Schemes

Retail Sale of Gold Coins

Gold coins are available at authorised State Bank of India (SBI) branches. Customers can purchase different denominations of gold starting from 2 grams up to 50 grams. SBI assures purity and good prices based on the daily price of gold.

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was launched by Govt in November 2015, under Gold Monetisation Scheme. Under the scheme, the issues are made open for subscription in tranches by RBI in consultation with GOI.

HDFC Gold Schemes

India's largest private sector Bank, HDFC Bank also offers schemes for customers to invest in gold as well as avail loans against gold.

HDFC Sovereign Gold Bond

HDFC Bank offers schemes for customers to invest in gold as well as avail loans against gold. Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) is a good way to invest in gold online. You do not require physical lockers to store it. Bonds are issued by Govt. of India, so it's also the safest way to hold gold. You also get an assured 2.5% per annum interest.

PNB Gold Schemes (Gold Monetization Scheme (GMS)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers special schemes for customers to invest or buy gold directly from the bank. PNB is one of the issuing banks for the Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme.

