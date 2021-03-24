Image Source : FILE/PTI PM Awas Yojana: CBI files case against DHFL and its promoters for creating over 2 lakh fake home loan accounts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a case against Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) and its promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, in connection with criminal conspiracy in PM Gramin Awaas Yojana and loan case. It is alleged that they had opened fictitious home loan accounts amounting to over Rs 14,000 crore.

DHFL is one such housing finance company that has granted loans under the PMAY. DHFL, in investors' call with the institutional investors/analysts of the company, itself claimed that till December 2018, it has processed 88651 cases under the PMAY scheme. It had received Rs 539.40 crore interest subsidy and has to receive an interest subsidy of Rs 1347.80 crore, total Rs 1887.20 crore from GoI on the loans disbursed by it under the PMAY scheme, the CBI said.

Meanwhile, the probe agency said that a forensic report of Auditor firm Grant Thomton, which was appointed by present board of DHFL revealed that DHFL promoters Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj Rajesh Wadhawan had opened a fictitious Bandra Branch of DHFL, where fake housing loan accounts of such borrowers, who repaid their housing loan earlier, were created in data base. In total, the CBI said 2.60 lakh "fake and fictitious" home loan accounts were created in the non-existent Bandra branch between 2007-2019 for a total loan amounting to Rs 14046.00 crores and out of which Rs 11.755.79 crore were deposited/routed to several fictitious firms known as Bandra Book firms.

Source information revealed that several of the mentioned bogus accounts in non-existed Bandra Branch of DHFL was opened under PMAY and interest subsidy as per norms of PMAY were claimed from National Housing Bank with the connivance of official of NHB and thus committed fraud on the government exchequer.

