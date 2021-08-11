Follow us on Image Source : DIL-RJCORP.COM Devyani International IPO allotment date today: Check GMP, Listing Date, Status

Devyani International IPO Allotment Status: Devyani International, the largest franchisee of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee in India, will finalize the basis of share allotment today, August 11. The ₹1,838-crore issue opened for subscription from August 4-6 with a price brand of ₹86-90 per share.

The issue was subscribed a whopping 116.71 times over the 11.25 crore shares. The ₹1,838-crore IPO received bids for 13,13,77,91,700 shares against 11,25,69,719 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹440 crores and an offer-for-sale of up to 155,333,330 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholder.

The initial public offering has a market lot of 165 shares and minimum order quantity of 165 shares.

Devyani International IPO: Grey Market Premium

As per the market observers, the grey market is also looking bullish on this public issue as Devyani International IPO GMP today is ₹51, which is around 56 per cent higher from its price band of ₹86 to ₹90, Livemint reported.

The grey market premium of Devyani International IPO was over 60 per cent over the higher end of the price band. It suggests a healthy listing for the KFC, Pizza Hut operators on the bourses.

How to Check Devyani International IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) You need to go to the official BSE website via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you have to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Devyani International Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is beside the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Devyani International IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Devyani International Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

* In terms of the listing, a preliminary date of August 16 has been set, although it is yet to be verified, as per CNBC Tv 18.

Devyani International is an associate company of RJ Corp, the largest bottling partner of food and beverages (F&B) major Pepsico, and has interests in the Indian retail F&B sector. The company is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands, operating core brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, Costa Coffee besides its own brands such as Vaango, Food Street, Masala Twist, Ile Bar, Amreli, and Ckrussh Juice Bar. It currently operates 297 Pizza Hut stores, 264 KFC stores, and 44 Costa Coffee as on March 2021 in India.

Devyani International is led by Ravi Kant Jaipuria, promoter of RJ Corp and Virag Joshi, President and CEO, who have been key strategists of the expansion efforts by the company.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue.

