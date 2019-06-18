Indian whiskey outsells Scotch, American brands across the world

If we tell you that ‘Officers Choice’ is the highest selling whiskey brand in the world, you would probably not believe me.
But, it is true.
Indian whiskey brands have outsold all big names in the global alcohol market.
In other words, the whiskey being sold at your nearest ‘Wine and Beer Shop’ is, most probably, one of the top-selling brands in the world.
A report by International Wine and Spirits Research (IWSR) shows that three out of every five boxes of whiskey sold worldwide are Indian.
Additionally, four out of five top-selling whiskey brands in the last year were Indian.
Here is the list of ten highest selling brands of whiskey -- worldwide:
|Rank
|Brand Name (Country)
|Sales(million)
|1
|Officer's Choice (India)
|35
|2
|McDowell's (India)
|26
|3
|Imperial Blue (India)
|18.7
|4
|Royal Stag (India)
|18.5
|5
|Johnnie Walker (Scotland)
|18.3
|6
|Jack Daniels (USA)
|12.5
|7
|Original Choice (India)
|10
|8
|Hayward's Fine (India)
|8.9
|9
|Jim Beam (USA)
|8.6
|10
|Old Tavern (India)
|7.8
Seven out of the 10 highest-selling whiskey brands in the last year were Indian.
And yes, in case you were wondering, the 11th spot was also grabbed by an Indian brand -- 8 PM.
Here's how the Indian brands stand in comparison with brands from the USA and Scotland:
Sales comparison for Indian Whiskey | Scotch Whiskey | American Whiskey in 2018
|Year/Origin
|Indian Whiskey
|Scotch Whiskey
|American Whiskey
|2018
|176
|70
|30
|2017
|158
|68
|28
|2016
|160
|66
|27
But, how about a comparison of top selling Indian brands?
Here it is --
Most of the top Indian whiskey brands have seen a growth in the last year.
Here's how they fare in comparison with each other:
|Brand
|2018 figures
|Growth %
|Officer's Choice
|35
|8
|McDowell's No. 1
|26
|10
|Imperial Blue
|22.7
|19
|Royal Stag
|21.6
|16
|Original Choice
|11.5
|5
Happy drinking!