Dell Gaming TEC Pro League: Esports Club Launches a Five Months Pro League

The Esports Club, a Bangalore based esports tournament platform today announced its latest esports event, the Dell Gaming TEC Pro League for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The Dell Gaming TEC Pro League powered by WD Black is open to gamers and teams from India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka and will begin in October, running every month till the end of February with a total prize pool of INR 15 Lakhs.



The Dell Gaming TEC Pro League powered by WD Black is being hosted in association with ZOTAC Gaming & ACT Fibernet. The total prize pool of INR 15 Lakhs is split between 5 seasons, featuring INR 3L each season along with a WD Blue NVME SSD for the top MVP in each division.



After an initial qualifying phase, the top 24 teams from India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka would be divided into 3 Divisions. Each season will last for three weeks, with each division competing for its own independent prize pool. In addition to the prize money, the top MVP from each division will also be awarded with a brand new WD Blue NVME SSD.

At the end of every season, the top three teams from each division will get promoted into the next division with the bottom three teams in each division being relegated. The bottom three teams in Division 3 are eliminated from the league at the end of the season, and a new open qualifier will allow three new teams to enter the league through division 3 each season.



