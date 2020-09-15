Tomato prices soar in Delhi; now being sold at Rs 70-80 per kg

Image Source : PTI Tomato prices soar in Delhi

The price of tomato has soared in Delhi and the vegetable is now being sold at Rs 70-80 per kg in the national capital. During the lockdown, the price of tomato remained Rs 20-30 per kg. Retail prices of almost all vegetables, including potato, onion, capsicum and tomato, have increased two to three times in Delhi. Vegetables arrive in small mandis after they are procured by retailers from big mandis and the retailers then fix the prices of vegetables as per the locality.

Reasons contributing to the soaring price of vegetables in Delhi and other parts of the country are heavy rainfall and an increase in diesel prices.

Potato is now selling for Rs 40-45 per kg in the retail market, Interestingly, the price of tomato has reached up to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi in the last week.

It is learnt that the price of tomato is also increasing in Delhi due to the shortage of tomato in wholesale markets. The price of onion has also increased in Delhi and other parts of the country and it is currently selling for Rs 40 per kg.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing the availability and curbing prices of the commodity in the domestic market.

