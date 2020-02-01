Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be completed by 2023, Sitharaman promises in Budget 2020

File Image

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced as she presented Budget 2020 in Parliament on Saturday. Sitharaman said accelerated development of highways will also be undertaken.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel Time

With the construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, people will be able to drive within 12 hours. It will cut the travel distance on the route by 280 kilometers. Once completed, the total length of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be 1,320 km. Delhi-Mumbai expressway is set to become one of India's longest expressways.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Cost

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be built at a cost of Rs 1,03,000 crore. The highway starts from Sohna in Gurugram.