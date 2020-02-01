Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be completed by 2023, Sitharaman promises in Budget 2020

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be completed by 2023, Sitharaman promises in Budget 2020

​The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced as she presented Budget 2020 in Parliament on Saturday. Sitharaman said accelerated development of highways will also be undertaken.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2020 12:38 IST
delhi-mumbai expressway, budget 2020, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be completed by 2023, budget 2020 l

File Image

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced as she presented Budget 2020 in Parliament on Saturday. Sitharaman said accelerated development of highways will also be undertaken.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel Time

With the construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, people will be able to drive within 12 hours. It will cut the travel distance on the route by 280 kilometers. Once completed, the total length of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be 1,320 km. Delhi-Mumbai expressway is set to become one of India's longest expressways. 

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Cost

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be built at a cost of Rs 1,03,000 crore. The highway starts from Sohna in Gurugram. 

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News