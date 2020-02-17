Fire NOC of The Park hotel suspended for allegedly violating safety norms

The Park Hotel

The Delhi Fire Department has suspended the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of 'The Park' hotel after it was found that the hotel had allegedly violated safety norms laid by the fire service department. The NOC has been suspended after fire broke out in the hotel's basement on Saturday in which at least 11 people were admitted to a hospital.

At least 11 guests were rushed to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after complaints of breathlessness due to inhalation of smoke on Saturday. Two Norwegian men were among 11 guests rushed to the hospital, the hospital said in a health bulletin. The fire was reported only after three foreigners complained of breathlessness due to smoke.

The Delhi fire department upon initial investigation found that The Park hotel was not conducting according to the fire safety norms and failed to satisfy at least 10 guidelines following which a notice was issued to the hotel.

A copy of the suspended license of the Park hotel has been sent to Delhi Police license unit joint commissioner and NDMC officials.

According to Delhi Police, “The smoke which emanated from the basement of the hotel engulfed the entire building which left the people gasping for breath. The hotel management without informing the police took the affected people to Ganga Ram hospital. After that someone called the police about the incident.”

Deepak Yadav, additional DCP, New Delhi, then said, “SHO Connaught Place has been asked to investigate the matter as to why police was not informed about the fire incident, though it was minor.”

According to the Police and Delhi Fire Service, 14 people were affected due to the smoke. Out of them only three are still in Ganga Ram hospital. They were from Norway.

Speaking to media, the hotel management said, “This was a minor fire due to a short circuit. Some people complained of breathlessness due to smoke and were taken to the hospital. We are trying to fix the problem so that the incident is not repeated.”

