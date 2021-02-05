Friday, February 05, 2021
     
Property rates in Delhi to go down as govt reduces circle rate by 20 per cent

The Delhi cabinet-led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday decided to reduce present circle rates related to residential/commercial/industrial properties in Delhi by flat 20 per cent across all categories of colonies and areas. The move will be effective from Sept 30, 2021.

New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2021 19:22 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Property rates in Delhi to go down as Delhi government reduces circle rate. 

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting. The Delhi cabinet also approved the 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' to provide Rs 5,000 as science scholarship to 1000 meritorious students of Class 9 in schools of Delhi.

