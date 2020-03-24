Debit Card holders will not be charged for ATM withdrawal of cash: FM Sitharaman on COVID-19 aid

Debit Card holders will not be charged any sum on their withdrawal of cash from ATMs irrespective of which bank the ATM belongs to. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a press conference addressing the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy, announced several measures to combat coronavirus' financial impact.

In one such measure, she said that debit card holders can now withdraw cash from the ATM of any bank without being charged anything extra. This will be for a time period of 3 months.

She also announced that there will be no minimum limit of balance to be maintained in the bank accounts temporarily.

The Finance Minister also said that there will soon be an economic aid package in place to ease the impact of coronavirus. She also reassured that a close eye was being kept at coronavirus' impact on the Indian economy and all efforts will be made to ease this passage.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also closely monitoring the situation and taking every step that he must to make life easier for citizens of India," Sitharaman said.