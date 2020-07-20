Serum Institute of India to produce 1 bn dozes of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Image Source : AP/FILE COVID-19 Vaccine: Serum Institute of India to produce 1 billion dozes of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine

As the world awaits the reports of the initial trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the esteemed Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India has entered a manufacturing partnership with the company wherein it the institute will manufacture and supply 1 billion dozes of the vaccine.

As per reports, the Serum Institute of India will begin human trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford Vaccine from August.

"At present, we are working on the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine which is undergoing phase III clinical trials. In addition to this, we will also start human trials in India in August 2020. Based on the current situation and most recent updates on the clinical trials, we are hoping that the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine will be available towards the end of this year," Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla told news agency PTI.

Oxford is likely to publish the data for the initial stages of the trials that has made the vaccine a beacon of hope for the world suffering from fast spreading COVID-19 outbreak.

"Serum Institute of India has entered a manufacturing partnership with AstraZeneca to produce and supply 1 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University. These vaccines will be for India and middle and low income countries across the world (GAVI countries)," Poonawalla added.

