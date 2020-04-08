Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
  COVID-19 Lockdown: Tesla to slash employees salaries, furlough all hourly workers till May 4

COVID-19 Lockdown: Tesla to slash employees salaries, furlough all hourly workers till May 4

Tesla is all set to cut the salary of its employees and furlough all hourly workers amid COVID-19 lockdown. As per reports, Tesla will be taking these measures till May 4, after which the company intends to resume the production of its cars. 

India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 08, 2020 10:05 IST
COVID-19 Lockdown: Tesla to slash employees salaries, furlough all hourly workers till May 4
Image Source : AP

COVID-19 Lockdown: Tesla to slash employees salaries, furlough all hourly workers till May 4

Tesla is all set to cut the salary of its employees and furlough all hourly workers amid COVID-19 lockdown. As per reports, Tesla will be taking these measures till May 4, after which the company intends to resume the production of its cars. 

Tesla had suspended its operation as the coronavirus pandemic led to lockdowns across the United States as well as across the world. 

Last week, Tesla informed third party agencies that it would be suspending all contract work until further notice. Hundreds of temps were dismissed from their Tesla gigs as a result. 

COVID-19 has infected close to 1.5 million people worldwide and killed over 82,000. 

