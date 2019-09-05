Image Source : FILE Surprise Surprise!! From sportsmen's salaries to video games; these things cost more than Chandrayaan-2 budget

ISRO is all set to land the Chandrayaan-2 lander 'Vikram' on the moon this Saturday. The whole world has its eyes set on India as she becomes the first country to land on the south pole of the moon.

But what is even more surprising than the achievement itself is the budget in which ISRO has accomplished the impossible.

India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 has a price tag of Rs 938 crore, which is about $142 million. If you compare this with NASA's historic Apollo missions, it is only a fraction.

The Apollo missions cost NASA about $25 BILLION which are equivalent to today's $175 billion. So the Indian budget is 0.005% of how much USA spent on similar ventures.

In fact, there are several things from Hollywood movies to footballers salaries that cost more than Chandrayaan-2. Don't believe us?

Let's have a look.

Chandrayaan-2's overall budget is lower than what Lionel Messi will make in 2019

Lionel Messi

Argentina and Barcelona's superstar footballer Lionel Messi earned about $127 million last year. This year he is expected to earn more due to heavy third party sponsorship deals. this would make Lionel Messi's income in 2019 more than what ISRO spent on Chandrayaan-2.

Chandrayaan-2 has cost less than half of what it cost to make the Avengers Endgame movie

avengers endgame

Avengers Endgame movie had a budget of $356 million, this budget is over 250 per cent of what it cost for India to reach moon. this shows the efficiency with which ISRO has conducted its business.

Grand Theft Auto V cost $100 million more than Chandrayaan-2

Image Source : ROCKSTAR GAMES GTA 5

Even Video games like GTA V costed much much more than what it took for India to reach moon. GTA V had a budget of $256 million.

Game of Thrones show costed over 10 times as much as Chandrayaan-2

Game of Thrones

HBO's blockbuster Game of Thrones had an overall budget of $1.5 billion which is over 10 times that of Chandrayaan-2's budget

PSG paid $262 million for Neymar

Neymar

French football club PSG paid $262 million for Brazilian starlet Neymar, over $100 million more than what India has paid for Chandrayaan-2 project.

French world-cup winner Kylian Mbappe also cost PSG around $240 million.

Statue of Unity cost 3 times that of Chandrayaan-2

Statue of Unity

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia was built for $2 Billion as compared to Chandrayaan-2's $148 million.