Govt will consider plan allowing companies to procure COVID-19 vaccines for employees: Report

Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Union government will consider a plan allowing companies to procure COVID-19 vaccine for its employees. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, particularly large strategically important businesses will be able to strike deals with COVID-19 vaccine developers to secure doses for their employees.

The officials familiar with the matter said that much of India's vaccine plan will be funded by the state and cost around Rs 50,000 crore. They also confirmed that not everyone in India will be able to get a shot in 2021.

The government is considering the plan to allow companies secure vaccines because it wants to ensure there is no disruption of key economic activities, the officials told HT. However, the proposal has to be cleared by the Prime Minister's Office.

If PMO gives its nod to the proposal, health workers, patients with co-morbidities and the aged population may get a shot first in a tightly monitored vaccine programme.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage