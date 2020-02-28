Coronavirus outbreak: Indian markets down by 1,500 points; Rs 5.5 lakh crore wiped off in 24 hrs

Image Source : PTI A file photo of BSE (PTI)

The Indian stock markets felt the heat of the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, falling by over 1,500 points to 38,227 and wiping off wealth to the tune of Rs 5.5 lakh crore in just one day. The effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on the global markets was even worse, as they are well on track to record the worst week since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008.

Media reports highlighted that the equity markets are in a critical condition, stoked by disruptions of coronavirus on international travel and the global supply chains.