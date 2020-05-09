Image Source : FILE More firms across sectors partially resume operations in lockdown 3.0

Several companies across sectors ranging from textiles to consumer electronics and liquor to pharma on Saturday informed that they have partially resumed operations after getting permission from local authorities in the third phase of the lockdown.

The manufacturers have assured to adhere to safety precautions mandated by the government and respective local administrations.

The government had last week permitted the companies to restore their manufacturing operations in red, green and organ zones with certain riders.

Auto parts and equipment maker Rane Holdings Ltd in a regulatory filing said it has partially resumed operations at most of its plants and offices with restricted manpower.

It, however, said that the continuance of operations in these places depends on directives from local authorities, issued from time to time.

Liquor maker IFB Agro Industries has also resumed operations at its distillery and select bottling plants.

"The company has partially resumed operations at its distillery and some of its IMIL bottling plants wherein lockdown restrictions have been eased. The operations at these locations will initially be at low capacity and with limited manpower and will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines issued by the regulatory authorities,” it said.

Tamil Nadu-based apparel manufacturing firm K P R Mill also informed about resumption of manufacturing operations at its units.

"In pursuance of the directives and guidelines issued by the central government and state governments, the operations of our units in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been resumed and ramping up of its capacities are in progress," it said.

Publishing house firm S Chand and Company also said that it has resumed partial sales operations from their warehouses located in Delhi-NCR from Saturday.

"The company has been focusing on ensuring safety and business continuity within the guidelines issued by the government and health authorities,” it said.

Pharmaceuticals products maker Nectar Lifesciences also said it has started operations of its plants in Derabassi, Punjab and in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

“However, such plants are not able to operate to their fullest capacities due to lack of manpower and logistics issue,” it added.

Textiles firm Hindoostan Mills has also resumed manufacturing after receiving necessary approvals from the concerned administrative authority and the plant working will be normal in a few days.

Similarly, textiles firm Vippy Spinpro has also partially resumed operations from Saturday after getting permission from authorities.

Another fabrics manufacturing company VTM Ltd has also informed that it has partially commenced manufacturing activities.

GOCL Corporation, manufacturer of explosives, has said it will resume operations at its Hyderabad factory from May 11.

"… steps are being taken to resume the operations of the factory from Monday, 11th May 2020, keeping in mind the lockdown guidelines of the central/state governments with respect to COVID-19,” it said.

Consumer electronics and appliances maker Panasonic India said it has resumed sale of its products, keeping in mind government guidelines.

“Starting this week, all Panasonic products are available on online platforms - Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores in the green and orange zones,” said Panasonic India which had suspended company’s operations from March 22, in line with government directives on lockdown.

Meanwhile, Tata group-owned jewellery brand Tanishq on Saturday announced its plans to reopen its 328 stores across the country in a phased manner. The company will continue to strictly comply with all government rules while reopening and running operations at the store.

Manufacturing activities of companies, except for those producing essential items, had come to a complete halt after the government had announced lockdown in two phases from March 25 to May 3 to contain the spread of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The government had extended it for two weeks from May 4 with certain relaxation that allowed factories in rural areas and outside municipal limits to function.

According to the latest updates from the Health Ministry, the number of cases from COVID-19 has climbed to 59,662 and death toll rises to 1,981 in the country.

