Coronavirus lockdown: Canon Inc. announces temporary suspension of operations at headquarters, offices

Canon Inc. announces that the following offices will temporarily suspend operations from Tuesday

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rapidly spread throughout Tokyo and other large urban areas. Amid this situation, our highest priorities are to protect the health of our employees and their families, neighboring families and businesses, as well as customers and business partners, and to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Therefore, Canon Inc. announces that the following offices will temporarily suspend operations from Tuesday, April 7 through Friday, April 17.

■ Offices to be closed

・Company Headquarters: 30-2, Shimomaruko 3-chome, Ohta-ku, Tokyo 146-8501, Japan

・Kawasaki Office: 70-1 Yanagicho, Saiwai-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa 212-8602, Japan

・Kosugi Office: 9-1, Imaikami-cho, Nakahara-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa 211-8501, Japan

・Tamagawa Office: 16-1, Shimonoge 3-chome, Takatsu-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa 213-8512, Japan

・Yako office: 451, Tsukagoshi 3-chome, Saiwai-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa 212-8530, Japan

This temporary suspension of operations has been enacted for reasons of health and safety, and to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. There have been no infections among employees at any of the above offices.

We sincerely apologize for any difficulties caused to our customers and business partners as a result of this decision, and greatly appreciate your understanding.

We will continue to respond to the changing situation, maintaining as our highest priorities the protection the health of our employees and their families, neighboring families and businesses, customers and business partners, and to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. We will review and revise our response as the situation evolves.

