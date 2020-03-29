Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata: Business tycoons who lead donations in battle against coronavirus

Mukesh Ambani to Ratan Tata: Business tycoons who made huge donations in battle against Coronavirus

India is among several other countries, who are battling against deadly coronavirus that has triggered widespread lockdown across the country and has sent us in a state of emergency and panic. The death toll due to COVID-19 in India climbed to 25 and the total number of cases to 979 on Sunday while it has exceeded 650,000-mark with more than 30,000 deaths. During this worst-phase, several Indian business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata among others have pledged to help fight the coronavirus that has thrown life off-track, in India and across the world. Here's what the India Inc biggies so far have committed to donating in the fight against COVID-19.

Donations from Indian business tycoons to fight the novel coronavirus

1. Mukesh Ambani - Reliance Group

India’s richest man, Reliance Industries MD and Chairman Mukesh Ambani on last Sunday stepped out of the balcony of his towering mansion 'Antilia' and showed his gratitude to all caregivers across the country as he clapped his hands and rang the bell. Mukesh Ambani has so far pledged to donate Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Reliance Foundation, led by Nita Ambani, has promised to provide a free meal to needy people across the country. In addition, Ambani has also donated an entire hospital for the patients battling COVID-19. Ambani will set up a dedicated 100-bed centre at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, along with a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra for COVID-19 patients.

“RIL has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, Reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries, and all the 6,00,000 members of the Reliance family on this action plan against COVID-19,” the company said in a statement. RIL also said that it will provide free fuel to emergency vehicles carrying Covid-19 patients and free meals in various cities to support the livelihood of those impacted by the outbreak.

Ratan Tata - The TATA Group

Ratan Tata has pledged Rs 1,500 crore for combating coronavirus pandemic and also extended assistance to the government in their fight against novel Coronavirus. Tata Sons, the holding firm of the Tata group companies, announced an additional Rs 1,000 crore support towards COVID-19 and related activities over and above Rs 500 crore pledged by Tata Trusts.

Ratan Tata on Twitter wrote: “The Covid-19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time.”

Anand Mahindra - Mahindra Group

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is among business tycoons who have taken note of the situation and has pledged to contribute 100% of his salary to the fund. He also made an offer to help lighten the burden on healthcare facilities. Mahindra offered to convert Mahindra Holiday resorts as temporary care facilities. He also said that engineers of Mahindra will be manufacturing ventilators in its factory considering the shortage of the life support device in the country. This device is an interim lifesaver and the team estimates it will cost below Rs 7,500.

Anita Dongre - House of Dongre

Anita Dongre, the founder of House of Dongre pledge a fund that will aid the small vendors, self-employed artisans, and partners associated with her brand function better. She contributed a medical fund of Rs 1.5 crore to support small vendors, self-employed artisans, and partners associated with her brand who may not have medical insurance or coverage.

Anil Agarwal - Vedanta Resources Limited

The 66-year-old Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited has also pledged Rs 100 cr to fight the pandemic. "I am committing 100 cr towards fighting the Pandemic. #DeshKiZarooratonKeLiye is a pledge that we undertook & this is the time when our country needs us the most. Many people are facing uncertainty & I’m specially concerned about the daily wage earners, we will do our bit to help," he tweeted.

Anupama Venugopal Nadella-- Wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Pledging help to Telangana which happens to be her home state, Anupama Nadella has donated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister Welfare Fund to be used to help the poor during the lockdown period. A cheque for Rs 2 crore was handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by Anupama's father and former senior IAS officer KR Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) for donations to "India's war against Covid-19" or the novel coronavirus.

PM Modi asked people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund so as to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 21 lives in India and over 25,000 across the world so far.

Other than business tycoons, several cricketers, Bollywood, Tollywood and TV celebrities have also come forward to donate for the cause of combating against Covid-19.