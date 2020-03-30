PM-CARES Fund donors ATTENTION: Govt warns against fake UPI ID in circulation

Image Source : PIB Beware! Fake PM CARES Fund UPI ID circulated, Govt warns against fraudulent coronavirus charity funds

PM-CARES Fund ALERT: Are you also planning to join the fight against deadly coronavirus in India by contribution towards the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund? Then this news is important to you. Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund, fraudsters have circulated fake UPI ID on the pretext of PM-CARES fund. The government has warned donors against fake UPI IDs for PM-CARES Fund doing the rounds. In a tweet, PIB Fact Check noted that fictitious UPI IDs are being circulated on the pretext of PM CARES Fund.

"Beware of Fake UPI ID being circulating on the pretext of PM CARES Fund. #PIBFactcheck: The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Beware of Fake UPI ID being circulating on the pretext of PM CARES Fund.#PIBFactcheck: The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi#PMCARES #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eHw83asBQ9 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 29, 2020

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the emergency relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus, which has claimed over 34,000 lives globally, including 29 in India.

"This will be a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the PM said.

And accordingly, the Prime Minister shared a UPI ID as well where people can donate openheartedly. Donations can be made also via debit and credit cards, internet banking, UPI, RTGS, or NEFT, and will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G) of the Income-tax Act.

But beware before you make any donation! Cross-check UPI ID before transferring your hard-earned money as a donations in fight against deadly novel coronavirus.

The correct UPI ID of #PMCaresFunds is pmcares@sbi and if you see any other ID then immediately report them.

The account number for the PM CARES fund is 2121PM20202 with IFSC code SBIN0000691. The SWIFT code is SBININBB104.

Here are the details of PM-CARES Fund

Citizens and organisations can go to the website pmindia.gov.in and donate to PM CARES Fund using the following details:

Name of the Account:

Account Number: 2121PM20202

IFSC Code : SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code : SBININBB104

Name of Bank & Branch: State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID : pmcares@sbi

Following modes of payments are available on the website pmindia.gov.in -

Debit Cards and Credit Cards

Internet Banking

UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.)

RTGS/NEFT

Donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).

