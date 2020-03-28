Bigbasket resumes services in Delhi, disables cash on delivery option to promote social distancing

One of India's largest online grocer, Bigbasket, has resumed services in New Delhi amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government as a measure to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than half a million people worldwide. In a message to the customers, the Bigbasket app read, "Dear Customer, we are now servicing in your city. But due to a massive backlog of orders and some operational constraints, you may not find delivery slots. We are working to resolve this soon."

Bigbasket has also, temporarily, disabled the cash on delivery service as a measure to contain COVID-19 and to promote social distancing.

Here are some of the precautionary measures taken by Bigbasket amid the threat of COVID-19

Earlier, Bigbasket had suspended its services in the national capital as PM Modi announced the 21-day lockdown to contain COVID-19.