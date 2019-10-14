Monday, October 14, 2019
     
Retail inflation spikes to 3.99% in September

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September stands at 3.99 per cent as compared to 3.21 per cent in August. September's CPI Food price inflation is 5.11% vs 2.99% in August. Fuel, Light inflation is at -2.18% vs -7.1% in August. Clothing and Footwear Inflation stands at 0.96% vs 1.23% in August. August Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been revised to 3.28% vs 3.21%.

New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2019 18:51 IST
Retail inflation has spiked to 3.99 per cent in September, mostly due to higher prices of food items. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was registered at 3.28 per cent in August. On year-on-year basis, the inflation was 3.70 per cent in the September 2018.

The price rise in the food basket was recorded at 5.11 per cent in September, as against 2.99 per cent in the preceding month, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.

The inflation print for vegetables shot up to 15.40 per cent during the month.

However, the headline inflation still remained within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

