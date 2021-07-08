CNG price hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Check new rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) CNG price hiked in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has revised compressed natural gas (CNG) retail price in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

CNG retail price in Delhi stands revised from Rs 43.40 per kg to Rs 44.30 per kg. In Noida and Ghaziabad, the price of per kg CNG has been hiked from Rs 49.08 to Rs 49.98.

The hike comes at a time when many people using petrol and diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR have begun to consider shifting to a cheaper and cleaner alternative amid skyrocketing prices. The hike is set to put pressure on the profit margins of CNG suppliers.

