Good News! CNG, piped cooking gas get cheaper in Delhi-NCR; know latest rates here

Good news for Delhi-NCR residents as prices of CNG and piped cooking gas in the have been cut after a 12.5 per cent reduction in input natural gas rates. According to statement released, Compressed natural gas (CNG) sold to automobiles has been reduced by Rs 1.90 per kg in Delhi and by Rs 2.15 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

After the reduction, the new consumer prices will be Rs 45.20 per kg in Delhi and Rs 51.35 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. "The price of CNG being supplied by IGL in other areas shall remain unchanged as of now," the statement from Indraprastha Gas Ltd read.

IGL informed its piped natural gas customers that rates have been reduced by Rs 0.90 per cubic metres in Delhi and by Rs 0.40 in towns of Uttar Pradesh. The price of CNG in Delhi continues to remain the lowest in the entire country.

It also announced a new cashback scheme for CNG fuelling through IGL Smart Card during offpeak hours at IGL CNG Stations.

"In order to promote CNG fuelling during night, a discount of Rs 1 per kg shall be offered by IGL on the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12 am to 6 am at select outlets in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad from now," the statement said.

"Thus, the consumer price of CNG would be Rs 44.20 per kg in Delhi and Rs 50.35 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad during 12 am to 6 am at the select CNG stations."

In addition, with a view to promote cashless transactions and push CNG refuelling during off-peak hours, IGL has introduced a special cashback scheme of Rs 0.50 per kg for CNG fuelling done only at IGL CNG stations through IGL Smart Cards between 11 am to 4 pm and 12 am to 6 am.

