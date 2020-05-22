Friday, May 22, 2020
     
CBDT issues tax refunds worth Rs 26,242 crore since 1st April

Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday has issued tax refunds worth Rs. 26,242 crore to 16,84,298 tax assesses since April 1 to May 21, 2020 and corporate tax refund to 1.02 lakh assesses amounting to Rs 11,610 cr given during this period.

New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2020 14:28 IST
Central Board of Direct Taxes on Friday has issued tax refunds worth Rs. 26,242 crore to 16,84,298 tax assesses between April and May. The refunds were made from April 1 to May 21 this year. CBDT also issued corporate tax refund to 1.02 lakh assesses amounting to Rs 11,610 cr given during this period.

Giving the break-up of the refund, the CBDT said that income tax refund amounting to Rs 14,632 crore was given to 15,81,906 individual assessees and Rs 11,610 crore of corporate tax refund to 1,02,392 assessees.

The CBDT released a sum of Rs 2050.61 crore in the week ending May 16 (from May 9) to 37,531 income tax assesses and a sum of Rs 867.62 crore to 2,878 corporate tax assesses.

 

 

