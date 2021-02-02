Budget Sammelan 2021 LIVE: Nitin Gadkari explains how this year's Budget will revive economy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in India TV Budget Sammelan 2021.

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget 2021-22 in Parliament, a panel of top ministers and economists will deep dive into how this year's Budget will help the pandemic-hit economy revive and help the aam aadmi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an exclusive conversation in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, India TV, on Monday discussed the key highlights of the Union Budget 2021.

"Putting money right in the hands of the people is not the only solution. Budget 2021 will help generate employment," the Finance Minister had said.

10:16 AM: The Congress has not been able to convince people over farm laws, hence it is confusing them.

10:15 AM: Air India is now on the verge of being sold due to massive debts, this is due to Congress party's wrong policies. They have ruined the economy.

10:09 AM: Country's growth is directly related to industries. We are undertaking several big infra projects and aim to build a world-class infrastructure in country. I can assure you that India's infrastructure will be similar to countries like US, Japan etc. in the coming years. No body can accuse the Modi government of any corruption.

10:01 AM: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari joins India TV's Budget Sammelan 2021 as the first speaker.

