Budget 2021: LIC IPO to come in 2022, 2 PSU banks to be part of disinvestment: Sitharaman

Presenting Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday annonced that the initial public offer (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will be completed this year. Centre will introduce the initial public offer (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation LTD. (LIC) in 2022 and will complete the divestments of Air India by 2022.

"In 2021-22 we would also bring the IPO of LIC for which I am bringing the requisite amendments in this session itself," Sitharaman said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "For start ups, we are allowing 1% companies to grow without any restriction on their paid up capital. Other than IDBI we plan to take up 2 more banks for disinvestment. LIC IPO will come in 2022. All divestments announced so far, including Air India, BPCL, CONCOR, Pawan Hans, to be completed by 2022."

