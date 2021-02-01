Budget 2021: What Sitharaman announced for Jal Jeevan mission

Image Source : INDIA TV Sitharaman announces Rs 2.87 lakh-cr outlay for Jal Jeevan mission

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced the Jal Jeevan mission with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman further said Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years. In order to boost manufacturing in India, the finance minister also announced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal.

A scheme of mega-investment textiles park in addition to PLI scheme will be launched, Sitharaman said, adding the government will also introduce a bill to set up a development financial institution with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

Sitharaman on Monday announced the voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, to phase out old vehicles. In addition, the finance minister also announced fitness tests for personal vehicles after 20 years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday, which was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.

Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before".

It has to be a vision statement, a roadmap to get the world's fastest-growing major economy back on track.

