Budget 2020: Focus on police organisations, Home Ministry gets over Rs 48,000 cr more

The Budget 2020 allocated the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Rs 1.67 lakh crore, an increase of Rs 48,225.05 crore from the previous allocation of Rs 1.19 lakh crore in 2019-20, with the bulk of the money going to police, paramilitary and infrastructure programmes.

Compared with the Revised Estimates of Rs 1.39 lakh crore, the rise is 20.23 per cent or Rs 28,142.14 crore.

Out of total Rs 167,250.33 crore, the government has allocated Rs 151,464.90 crore under the revenue head and Rs 15,785.43 crore under the apital head.

For police, the budget allocation is Rs 105,244.34 crore in the budget. In 2019-2020, it was Rs 98,202.23 crore and as per Revised Estimates, it is Rs 103,202.23 crore.

The paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, the BSF, the ITBP, the CISF, the SSB, the Assam Rifles and the National Security Guard, have been allocated Rs 77,886.52 crore, which is a rise from Rs 71,713.9 crore in the previous Budget.

The CRPF has been allocated Rs 26,259.41 crore in 2020-21 as against Rs 23,963.66 crore in 2019-20. The BSF, which guards the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, has been allocated Rs 20,952.49 crore.

The Intelligence Bureau, which is responsible for gathering internal intelligence, has been allocated Rs 2,575.25 crore as against Rs 2,384.1 crore in the last Budget.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh Union Territories for financial year 2020-21.

For cabinet expenditure, the allocation is Rs 1,140.38 crore. In the previous fiscal year, the allocation was Rs 828.85 crore and in revised budget, it was Rs 925.28 crore.

The government has been allocated Rs 8,002 crore for the functioning of the ministry in which Rs 7,749.52 crore is under the revenue head and Rs 252.48 crore under capital expenditure. In 2019-2020, the allocation on this score was Rs 4,895.81 crore and in revised budget, it went to Rs 19,955.06 crore.