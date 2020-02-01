Budget 2020 announcement: Nominal GDP growth for 2020-21 estimated at 10%

Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
Budget 2020 announcement: The nominal GDP growth for the year 2020-21 is estimated at 10 percent, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday as she presented Budget 2020. 

New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2020 13:10 IST
Budget 2020 announcement: The nominal GDP growth for the year 2020-21 is estimated at 10 percent, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday as she presented Budget 2020. Sitharaman's budget speech in Lok Sabha is almost midway. So far she has announced major reforms for agriculture and education sector including a simplification of GST system.

