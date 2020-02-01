Budget 2020 announcement: Increasing investment limit of FPIs in corporate bonds from 9% to 15%

Budget 2020 announcement: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to increase investment limit of FPIs in corporate bonds from 9 percent to 15 percent. Sitharaman's budget speech in Lok Sabha is almost midway. So far she has announced major reforms for agriculture and education sector including a simplification of GST system.

