BPCL begins doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on The fuel delivery start-up will take a minimum order of 200 liters through its mobile application or phone call.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has joined hands with Noida-based fuel delivery Start-up M Fuel Kart Pvt Ltd (Mobile Fuel Kart) for doorstep diesel delivery. BPCL retail head Rajiv Dutta and state head (UP) Rajeev Jaiswal, on Monday, inaugurated Mobile Fuel Kart to meet the growing fuel demand of the city.

M Fuel Kart has multiple mobile dispensers (Mobile Petrol Pumps) of 6000 liters and 4000 liters capacity, equipped with the latest electronic dispensing and geo-fencing technology, to provide doorstep diesel delivery in and around Delhi-NCR.

M Fuel Kart has been recognized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) for its work in the field of Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas Transportation Services. After COVID-19. the idea of ​​​​delivery of fuel on the lines of e-commerce came to the mind of a young couple from Noida, Binod Singh and his wife Swati Singh.

On the occasion of the launch of mobile fuel Kart, Binod Singh, founder said, "As the e-commerce segment witnessed a significant growth during the COVID times, we felt that the fuel delivery at the doorstep will be extremely useful for the people. After a lot of mental excercise, we got our start-up 'M Fuel Kart Private Limited' registered under Startup India initiative."

Image Source : INDIA TV Founder of M Fuel Kart, Binod Singh and his wife Swati Singh.

"From today we are starting door step delivery in Delhi-NCR. Our aim is not to limit our doorstep fuel delivery service in metro cities only. We have plans to extend our service to smaller towns and cities," he added.

A promise of no adulteration

Singh assured that Mobile Fuel Cart will provide multiple benefits like - on time delivery, quality, right price and safe handling of products to the consumers. M Fuel Cart will help OMCs enhance the operational efficiencies of their customers. It will work to bring ease of doing business to small and big businessmen, which is in accordance with the philosophy of BPCL with no additional cost.

The start-up will cater to the diesel demand in hospitals, malls, educational institutions, residential societies, office buildings, construction sites, concrete mixer plants, mining, factories etc. The fuel delivery start-up will take a minimum order of 200 liters through its mobile application or phone call.

Image Source : INDIA TV The start-up will cater to the diesel demand in hospitals, malls, educational institutions, residential societies, office buildings, construction sites, concrete mixer plants, mining, factories etc.

ALSO READ | Jet Airways to resume domestic services from early 2022

ALSO READ | Indian Youth Congress stages protest in front of Petroleum Ministry against rising fuel prices| PICS

Latest Business News