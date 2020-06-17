Image Source : FILE Boycott Chinese products chorus grows following Ladakh LAC stand-off: What we know so far

Amid the rising tensions at the border between India and China following Ladakh LAC stand-off, a massive movement to boycott Chinese firms and products has triggered across the country. The #BoycottChina, #BoycottChineseProducts is now trending and the initiative has been taken by keyboard warriors.

From traders' body to Twitter users, everyone now is unitedly condemning China for its “military aggression” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, which led to the killing of a total of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel in Galwan Valley on Monday night.

As the standoff with Chinese troops on the border turned ugly, Twitterati took to social media to make #BoycottChineseProducts #BoycottChinese, #BoycottChina, #ChinaGetOut campaign trend again. #IndiaChinaFaceOff, #IndiaChinaBorder, #WorldWar3, were among the other trending topics.

Hi All Pro-Indians,

Humble request to you all to pls start chain for alternative indian or other countries' product in stead of Chinese so that those arguing that we have no other option then Chinese products can get some enlightenment. I m starting here



#BoycottChineseProduct — Abhinav Dubey (@AbhinavDubey02) June 17, 2020

Mere syllabus me "china ki geography" naam ki alag se unit hai



Deshbhakti dikhane le liye main wo poori book hi nahi padhunga

😗😗#BoycottChineseProduct — Professor buddy🌈 (@ColFool_) June 17, 2020

#BoycottChineseProduct 3 indian Soldiers including an Commanding officer is killed by China, 5 casualties on Chinese side. #BoycottChineseProduct pic.twitter.com/Z7CnvcVgQh — Bharat Dighole (@dighole_bharat) June 17, 2020

#BoycottChineseProduct



चीन की कंपनी के मोबाइल से चीन के समान का बहिष्कार करने की पोस्ट करने वाले भाइयो पहले शुरुवात घर से करो।



6 साल हो गए मोदी सरकार को

अगर सरकार ने इतने सालों में चीनी समान को टक्कर देने की कोई रणनीति बनाई होती तो आज यह स्तिथि ना होती। — Vikas Pandit (@ivikaspandit) June 17, 2020

You are falling for Chinese psy ops and information warfare.

We are ranked 4th on global fire power index and it doesn't even consider nukes.

So have faith in #IndianArmy, we'll emerge the ultimate winner out of this #chinaindiaborder #indiachinastandoff. #BoycottChineseProduct — Ashok Thakur (@AshokRajput_) June 17, 2020

We say Hong Kong is NOT China's.



We say Taiwan is NOT China's.



We say Tibet is NOT China's.



We say Coronavirus IS China's.



RT if you agree with me.#BoycottChineseProduct pic.twitter.com/8xlpSDtlcp — Kalidas Barman 🙏 (@KalidasOfficial) June 17, 2020

#BoycottChineseProduct It is high time that we should stop trading with China for the future if India,They are very soon going to make the tarding centres their military base,trading their products should be stopped.Even the software applications also should be banned. @PMOIndia — Akshaya (@AkshayaVelan) June 17, 2020

We all now need to boycott Chinese goods to break there economy.we mst unite ourselves to teach the lesson to https://t.co/UcjBymCplV's time to show them power of Indian people#TeachLessonToChina#BoycottChineseProduct pic.twitter.com/qT4TC4LKOD — Nehamathpal123 (@Nehamathpal2) June 17, 2020

Traders’ body CAIT calls for boycott of 3,000 Chinese products

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for boycott of Chinese goods, listing 450 imported items which includes cosmetics, bags, toys, furniture, footwear, watches.

The traders’ body released a list of over 450 broad categories of commodities, which have over 3,000 Chinese products.

At present, India imports about Rs 5.25 lakh crore, i.e. $ 70 billion, worth of goods annually from China.

The CAIT said that the objective is to reduce the import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021.

Ban Chinese firms from government tenders, demands RSS-affiliated SJM

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Wednesday demanded that Chinese companies be banned from participation in the tendering process in the country.

The Manch -- an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that deals with economic issues -- also demanded the cancellation of the lowest bid made by China's Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd for the construction of an underground stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project.

Appealing to the Indians to boycott Chinese products, the Manch demanded a ban on the import of Chinese goods and levy of cess on China-made products sold in India.

