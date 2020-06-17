'Boycott Chinese products' chorus grows following Ladakh LAC stand-off: What we know so far

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
     
As the standoff with Chinese troops on the border turned ugly, Twitterati took to social media to make #BoycottChineseProducts #BoycottChinese, #BoycottChina, #ChinaGetOut campaign trend again. #IndiaChinaFaceOff, #IndiaChinaBorder, #WorldWar3, were among the other trending topics.

New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2020 13:10 IST
Amid the rising tensions at the border between India and China following Ladakh LAC stand-off, a massive movement to boycott Chinese firms and products has triggered across the country. The #BoycottChina, #BoycottChineseProducts is now trending and the initiative has been taken by keyboard warriors. 

From traders' body to Twitter users, everyone now is unitedly condemning China for its “military aggression” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, which led to the killing of a total of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel in Galwan Valley on Monday night.

Traders’ body CAIT calls for boycott of 3,000 Chinese products

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for boycott of Chinese goods, listing 450 imported items which includes cosmetics, bags, toys, furniture, footwear, watches. 

The traders’ body released a list of over 450 broad categories of commodities, which have over 3,000 Chinese products.

At present, India imports about Rs 5.25 lakh crore, i.e. $ 70 billion, worth of goods annually from China. 

The CAIT said that the objective is to reduce the import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021. 

Ban Chinese firms from government tenders, demands RSS-affiliated SJM

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Wednesday demanded that Chinese companies be banned from participation in the tendering process in the country.

The Manch -- an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that deals with economic issues -- also demanded the cancellation of the lowest bid made by China's Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd for the construction of an underground stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project.

Appealing to the Indians to boycott Chinese products, the Manch demanded a ban on the import of Chinese goods and levy of cess on China-made products sold in India.

