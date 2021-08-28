Early Diwali for employyes of THIS Online lender: 40 times bonus, BMW bikes, Apple products

Follow us on Image Source : BMW-MOTORRAD.IN Biz2Credit offers 40 times bonus, BMW bikes, cash rewards to employees (Photo for Representation)

Biz2Credit, an online credit resource offering finance to small businesses, has announced big rewards and perks for its employees ahead of Diwali. The US-based company will provide 40 times bonus, BMW bikes, cash rewards upto Rs 1 lakh to its employees.

Biz2Credit is the company behind Biz2X, a global SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customised online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers. It was founded in 2007.

Biz2Credit said that it has introduced new HR policies to reward and cherish employee’s valuable contributions to the growth of the organisation. In recognition of the professionalism, client-centricity, work ethic and perseverance the company has come up with 3 categories to reward People Manager, Hi-Flier Team and five individual best performers of the year.

The company said that 20 per cent of the top performers will get upto 40 times of their Performance Linked Incentive. Besides top performers, the company will also offer Performance Linked Incentive multipliers to other employees.

In addition to cash prizes, the top performers will also get a bike of their choice. The company has also pre-announced Diwali gifts where all the employees will get an opportunity to choose between stellar packages like Apple iWatch Bundle, Cycling Health Package, Gold coins and the likes.

“The year gone by has been tough for everyone. Our employees are our real assets. With this small token of appreciation, we aim for our employees to feel motivated, engaged, valued, and empowered so that they bring their best work through careers they find meaningful," Rohit Arora, CEO, Biz2Credit, said.

Rohit added that despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, the company has recorded terrific growth with a lot of new client wins and in the coming 10-12 months "we are poised for a greater leap both in India as well as overseas".

Vineet Tyagi, CTO & Head of Operations, Biz2Credit India, said that the company works on the people first policy. The rewards are recognition of employees' dedication, hard work and achievements.

Earlier this year, the company had announced COVID-19 aid initiatives such as interim cash bonus, upgraded medical benefit plan, weekend-working incentive, broadband and telephone bill reimbursement facilities, Covid vaccination cost reimbursement, etc. to support the employees.

The US-headquartered company has 300 employees in India. The company is planning to add 150 employees to its tech team by the end of this year.

