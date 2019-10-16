Attention Bihar govt employees! You will receive October salary ahead of Diwali, Chhath with 5% increased DA

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Good news! Bihar government employees will get pre-Diwali and Chhath puja bonanza with five per cent additional dearness allowance along with the salary for the month of October. Bihar government has issued a direction to disburse the salary from October 25 onwards, ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals. The government is, sort of, breaking away from the tradition keeping in consideration upcoming festivals that are celebrated with much gaiety across the state.

Breaking routine tradition: Diwali, Chhath bonanza for Bihar government employees with 5% DA hike

Salary is generally credited on the first day of every month. But since festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja are round the corner, this time salary will be made available beforehand. The Bihar government has said it would begin disbursing salaries October 25 onwards. In keeping with Centre's recent decision of increasing the DA by five per cent from 12 to 17 per cent with effect from July 1, 2019, the Bihar government has decided to give increased five per cent of DA to its employees, pensioners and family pensioners from the same date.

Earlier on October 9, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.07.2019 representing an increase of 5 per cent over the existing rate of 12 per cent of the Basic pay/pension, to compensate for price rise. This increase is in accordance with accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

ALSO READ | Diwali Bonanza! These government employees to get DA hike

ALSO READ | 'Diwali Cheer' for govt employees, pensioners, DA hiked by 5 per cent