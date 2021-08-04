This Delhi-based startup is offering BMW, KTM bikes, Apple gadgets to new joinees - Details

Follow us on Image Source : BMW-MOTORRAD.IN BharatPe is offering BMW, KTM bikes, Apple gadgets to new joinees

BharatPe Jobs, BharatPe Job Openings: BharatPe, a fintech startup, is giving extraordinary perks and rewards to new joinees. The company said that 100 new joiners in the Technology team and Product Managers will be eligible for the perks.

BharatPe is offering two different packages to new joinees -- Bike Package or Gadget Package. All new joinees will be given the option to choose one of the two packages. The bike package includes five super bikes -- BMW G310R, Jawa Perak, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The gadget package includes six products -- Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

According to BharatPe, these packages are part of the company's Referral & Joining Policy. BharatPe founder and CEO Ashneer Grover confirmed that the company is giving BMW bikes and gadgets to new joinees.

"It's real. It's here. It's waiting for you. The first set of BMW Bikes are rolling off to our new joinees in the Tech team. We are happy to announce that we have now extended the Bike & Gadget package for Product Managers," Ashneer Grover said in a LinkedIn post.

BharatPe has also advanced the appraisals by eight months of its Technology team. The company is giving 75 per cent increments split between CTC and incremental Employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs). This came into effect on July 1. Currently, the company has around 60 employees in its technology team.

Meanwhile, BharatPe has said that it will triple the strength of its Technology team by hiring people across various roles in the current financial year. The company is planning to launch a slew of products in the merchant and consumer lending space.

In another related development, BharatPe has raised USD 370 million (about Rs 2,745.8 crore) in funding, led by Tiger Global that has pushed the merchant payment and lending service provider's post-money valuation to USD 2.85 billion.

At present, BharatPe provides a single interface for all existing UPI apps and allows merchants to accept UPI payments for free, through the BharatPe QR. It also supports merchants to access credit and other value-added services. Last month, BharatPe announced the acquisition of Payback India, the country's largest multi-brand loyalty programme company with over 100 million members.

BharatPe has already received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank to establish a small finance bank, in partnership with Centrum Financial Services Ltd (Centrum).

READ MORE: Sector Mutual Funds: Who should invest and why - Portfolio exposure and risk assessment

READ MORE: Planning early retirement? Here's how you can become a crorepati at 40 and get rid of your job!

Latest Business News